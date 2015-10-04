VW launches site for VW Diesel owners, lacks useful Info

By now I'm sure if you are a Volkswagen owner, VW enthusiast, gearhead, auto writer, or just a regular person you've heard about the emissions cheating scandal that affects VW diesels. For years the company has been engaged in deceiving the public by installing code into VW and Audi diesels vehicle computers which helped these diesel cars cheat emissions tests.

The cars computer could detect when they were being subjected to emissions testing and turned on all the cars emissions equipment to pass the test. Out on the road however most of the emissions equipment on the VW diesel would turn off to improve performance.

With a massive recall ahead of the company in the United States, and possibly other countries, the German automaker has launched VWDieselInfo for owners for information regarding the VW diesel recall. The site it seems is meant to be a hub for owners of the affected VW diesel cars which includes the following models;

VW Jetta TDI (Model Years 2009 – 2015)

VW Jetta SportWagen TDI (Model Years 2009-2014)

VW Golf TDI (Model Years 2010-2015)

VW Golf SportWagen TDI (Model Year 2015)

VW Beetle TDI and VW Beetle Convertible TDI (Model Years 2012 – 2015)

VW Passat TDI (Model Years 2012-2015)

Unfortunately the website lacks any useful or relevant information, at least at this point in time. While the site does include a FAQs section I'm fairly sure most VW diesel owners have a plethora of questions for VW that are not answered on this website. For instance, when will VW start recalling vehicles? How long will it take for VW diesel owners to get vehicles fixed? Will it require a new computer or just a software update? What will the performance be like when the emissions software is removed? Will VW offer a buyback program?

The website does not include any information about VW's German luxury brand, Audi, whose diesel models are also effected by the emissions defeat devices. VW's other European brand, SEAT and Skoda, are affected as well.

The website includes a statement from Martin Horn, who resigned as President and CEO of Volkswagen America because of the scandal, but for some reason VW kept his statement and video up? Unsure who made that decision. Anyway, the statement from Horn makes it clear that VW diesels are safe and “legal” to drive. He also mentions that VW has pulled VW TDI diesel advertising due to the scandal. VW has also stopped sales of VW diesels. Horn also assures the public;

We are committed to making this right and preventing it from ever happening again. We will bring these TDI vehicles into compliance with the federal and state emissions regulations.

Unsurprisingly comments for the video of Martin Horn apologizing on Youtube have been turned off. If they had allowed them I'm sure it would have been a torrent of questions and angry comments from owners.

Visit the site here – https://www.vwdieselinfo.com/

What are your thoughts about the VWDieselInfo website if you are a VW diesel owner or just upset about the emissions cheating? Do you think executives should be held accountable for this emissions cheating? What are your thoughts about the VW and Audi brands now?