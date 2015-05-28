Own a piece of Top Gear history, Richard Hammond’s BMW M3 up for sale [VIDEO]

Do you love Top Gear? If you read Adam's Auto Advice we are sure you do. Well you have a chance to own a piece of Top Gear history and a nice car too. The BMW M3 (E36) driven by Richard Hammond on the wildly popular car show is going to be coming up for sale.

The Bimmer was used on the Top Gear segment “Cheap Car Super Saloon Challenge” where the three hosts battled for 4-door supremacy in a Ford Sierra Cosworth, a Mercedes 190E Cosworth and obviously Hammond's BMW M3 sedan. This Top Gear challenge featured the Stig racing each car around a track, a fuel economy showdown, fitting an entire brass band inside each car. The best was probably the road safety test which concluded that Hammond’s BMW M3 was the most unroadworthy of the three cars and a bit of a deathtrap. The inspectors said the BMW M3 had in an accident at some point prior to the car being on Top Gear and the repairs may have not been done professionally. Still, we doubt this will affect the value.

The BMW M3 driven by Richard Hammond on Top Gear will come up for sale next month and will be auctioned by Classic Car Auctions at the Warwickshire Exhibition Centre, UK on June 6th. The car is expected to be sold for £7500 to £10,500 British pounds, which is $11,500-$15,300 US dollars.