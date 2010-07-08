Adam’s Awesome DIY Car Sunshade!

If you want to have a little fun, you can make you own Sunshade. I made one today, and it came out pretty well. It only took me a few minutes.

Here is what you'll need:

Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil

Cardboard or Cardboard Box

Measuring Tape

Scissors

Duct Tape

I'd measure your windshield and see how big a piece of Cardboard you might need in your car. I just cut a section of an old moving box we had in the basement. Stretch the Aluminum Foil over the cardboard. The Aluminum Foil fit well over the piece of cardboard box I cut. Remember to have the Shinier side facing outward, since it will be more effective. If your piece is large, try to cut and position the Foil to cover the spare areas. Use the Duck Tape and tape up the back. I'd also suggest back-taping the flat areas of the Aluminum Foil. Put it in your Car!

I'd suggest using Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil, because the normal type will most likely ripe. Also, if you don't already have these materials lying around, it's probably better to just buy a Sunshade. Of course, I had a lot of fun making mine! These pictures should help you make your own DIY Sunshade.