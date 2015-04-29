California Automotive Teachers (CAT) Conference

The semiannual CAT conference was held April 24-25, 2015 at Skyline College in San Bruno, California which is near the San Francisco airport. This two-day event started on Friday morning with tours of local hot rod shops as well as training sessions held at the college.

The Friday events included:

Pico Scopes, Down and Dirty Basics-Hands-On Workshop

Hiller Aviation Museum

Diagnosing with Pressure Transducers and the Pico Scope.

Roy Brizio Street Rods, Inc., Tour

Introduction to the Nissan Leaf

Teaching CAN Bus

The events included lunch (BBQ) and dinner (Mexican) for all attendees which Pearson helped to fund. Training classes even extended into the evening after dinner with several training sessions being offered from 7:00 to 9:30 PM.

The conference continued Saturday with a trade show followed by two training sessions in the morning and two in the afternoon.

The Saturday sessions included:

2015 All Electric Golf

Electric Vehicle Operation and Driving Strategies

Today Featuring the Nissan Leaf

Lubrication Fundamentals

Automotive Service Consultant

Toyota New Technology Mirai Fuel Cell Vehicle

Diagnosing Vehicle Electronics

K & N Engineering

Gas Direct Injection

Tips and Highlights for Successful Repairs in the Transmission Industry

Matching the Learning Materials to the Learners

Teaching Lab-Scope Diagnostics

Steering Angle Sensors & Advanced Alignment Angles

My session, on Saturday 10:30 to 11:45 AM, titled “Engine Oil Update” was very well attended with standing room only. I heard many compliments about this presentation because I included the many changes coming in late 2016, early 2017 regarding oil specifications driven by emissions and fuel economy mandates. One instructor, Mike Morse, said “Really liked your presentation on motor oil. Information was right on the cutting edge.” I posted this presentation on my website so that instructors can use it in their classes. To download this and other conference Halderman Power Points visit www.jameshalderman.com then click on “Jim’s stuff” at the top and then select “Conference Power Points”.

Attending the CAT conference is a “have to attend” event for me twice a year when CAT offers the fall conference in southern CA and the spring conference in northern CA. I have been attending these conferences now for over ten years and I believe that as a result, my textbooks are much improved due to the suggestions and feedback I receive from automotive instructors. Automotive instructors are not shy when it comes to letting you know what they want and I try to include these ideas and features into all titles and editions. Visit the CAT website for information on future conferences. http://www.calautoteachers.com/

Bottom line:

Great CAT conference, excellent food and fantastic training sessions at a beautiful campus right next to the Pacific Ocean. It does not get much better than that!

Editor's Note – This article is by James Halderman, a contributor to Adam's Auto Advice.