Meguiar’s Ultimate Black Plastic Restorer Review

Car sales in 2012 are estimated to expand, which is great for all automakers. However, many owners are keeping their cars longer than every before. Hey, buying a new car is pretty dam expensive, and you need to buy a new washing machine and dryer before you can buy a new car. (Unfortunately those not so fun purchases just wiped out your new car budget. Sorry to hear that buddy!)

The thing is your trusty reliable car, while you love it and have no plans to get rid of it, is showing some wear and tear and age. One clear way you know when a car is aging is when the plastic fading. What are you supposed to do? Well, Meguiar’s has a great product which might help with this, Meguiar’s Ultimate Black Plastic Restorer.

Basically Meguiar’s Ultimate Black does what you think it does, restore plastic. Black plastic is on most cars, whether it be our Camry with a black interior or my Honda Accord with a beige interior, usually has some black. So this product is fairly universal and applicable on most vehicles.

I used the Plastic Restorer on my Honda Accord, and I got to say, “Wow!” it looked great! I couldn’t believe the results actually. To be honest, it worked a lot better than I thought it would. It really helped make my car look better, and not show it’s age as much. Meguiar’s Ultimate Black Plastic Restorer worked so well, before I knew what I started doing as many plastic parts of the car as I could.

After I was done, and it dried a bit I noticed the effect of the plastic restorer had worn off a bit. I checked the instructions and saw it said sometimes a few coats are needed. So after letting the first coat dry for day or two, I reapplied a coat, let it dry, then did it again.

Check out my before and after pictures, where there is 3 coats on the plastic. What do you think?

Bottom line… it might be hard to see in some of the pictures, but yes, Ultimate Black Plastic Restorer works. You can see that I even used it on some dried up wax that was on my license plate holder. (That is what the white spot is, probably should have been more careful.) It didn’t mask it completely, but did a good job of blackening up the plastic enough so you don’t quite see it as much now. My only complaint of Meguiar’s Ultimate Black Plastic Restorer, I used up the bottle to quickly!

[schema type=”review” url=”AdamsAutoAdvice.com” name=”Meguiar’s Ultimate Black Plastic Restorer Review” description=”I review Meguiar’s Ultimate Black plastic restorer which brings faded black plastic back to looking like new. ” rev_name=”Meguiar’s Ultimate Black ” author=”Adam Yamada-Hanff” pubdate=”2012-01-16″ user_review=”3.5″ min_review=”0″ max_review=”5″ ]

If you have any questions about this product, please leave a comment below.