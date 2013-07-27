Elio Motors Review [VIDEO]

My colleague over at CarNewsCafe, Aaron Turpen, did a great video review of Elio Motors three-wheeled car recently. Check it out below and let me know what you think.
The aim of the Elio is that it will be an extremely inexpensive car to buy for the masses. Elio Motors hopes to sell the 3-wheeled car for $6,800 dollars which should be a price point attractive to a wide range of buyers. The reason the Elio will be so cheap is that all the components and parts used will be mostly taken from what is already available on the market. That means no having to special order or wait for parts direct from Elio Motors so you can get back on the road easily. This also means you should be able to fix this three-wheeled car yourself easily.
The design of the Elio is not only cool but aerodynamic and fuel efficient. The engine which is equipped is a small 1-liter 70-horsepower engine with 3-cylinders and the EPA estimated 49 mpg in the city and 84 mpg on the highway makes it ideal for commuters or something to just get around town with to have fun. The estimated top speed is 100 mph and you can order it with 5-speed manual or an automatic. I would probably opt for the stick shift since the Elio looks like a lot of fun.
Elio Motors is hoping that the Elio will receive a 5-star crash test rating. Usually with three-wheeled cars they are classified as “motorcycles” meaning they do not need to undergo car crash safety tests. (Well they don’t do any crash testing actually.) Whether this is something that Elio Motors can pull off engineering wise in such a small and tight package as yet to be seen though.
Hopefully we will see this car on the road as I really like the concept. As with a lot of great car ideas (Tucker) they can’t get off the ground and into production. At the time of this writing the company still has not secured financing to buy a facility to build these.
What do you think about this 3-wheeled car? Would you buy one?
[Sources- CarNewsCafe]
14 thoughts on “Elio Motors Review [VIDEO]”
I would possibly buy one if it had a front seat to hold two adults.
Maybe they will come out with another model. I’d still buy an Elio though.
Hope to buy one its what i need.
Made in the USA even better!!!
Sure hope they can get their 5-star rating! I would love to have one but, if it is classified as a motorcycle I’m afraid I would have to pass due to my age, not to mention the fact that dear old Oregon wants close to $300.00 just for a cycle endorsement on your license!
Unsure if the Elio will make it to production honestly. The finances still seem iffy to me. Oregon charges $300 for the motorcycle license? Are you sure that isn’t for the MSF Basic Rider Course?
I am “all in” I sent them 1000.00. If they don’t get the car made I’ll end up with an expensive t-shirt. It looks more and more promising everyday. It will be a motorcycle but because it is enclosed you will not have to have a helmet or m/c license.
It does look like they will build Elios, but I don’t know how long they will be able to stay afloat and in production. Check out this article I wrote recently.
http://www.adamsautoadvice.com/2014/09/elio-motors-scam/
I guess that you would say that I support the Elio as I am sending in my $1000 this week. Will it make it to production? I would certainly like to see that happen as it appears like a lot of follow on growth potential for the American designed, produced and manufactured vehicle with a great amount of room to incorporate upgrades/changes and to advance and grow. I may end up with a very expensive T Shirt but fingers are crossed on that option. By the way, I am from the state of Missouri which still has the helmet law applicable to the Elio and we are hoping will be changed and might depend on the safety tests a great deal. I am also a 73 year old consumer/driver and currently own a 2009 Smart car which I purchased with a reservation application and a year and a half wait to get the car. I have a great respect for the Smart but would love to move on to the Elio concept as I love the cutting edge concepts. Not much shopping room (for purchases) in the Elio with taking the wife along but that is a plus and another story.
I hope they go into production. I would love to get one to go back and forth to work. That is, if I can fit into one (so I have to wait to even see if I can get into one).
I would love get an Eliojs. I live in a rural area where the stores are 15 miles away. This will also be a great car for those on a fixed income, Keeping my fingers crossed.
I love the concept, I have motor cycles and sports cars. I would love to have the Elio, to run around in, I cant always do that on a motor cycle. I will be buying one, if it goes into production.
What size person can comfortably fit in the Elio. I am 6ft 3 and weigh 240, my dog (a must) is 100 pounds. If I can fit and comfortably drive a few hundred miles (with dog and food stops), I want one.